Hong Kong has overtaken Switzerland as the world's top cross-boundary wealth management centre, according to the Boston Consulting Group.

Since 2025 Hong Kong's cross-boundary wealth has risen 10.7% to US$2.9trn, driven by Chinese Mainland flows, significant IPO activity, and the performance of internet platforms, BCG’s Global Wealth Report 2026 found.

Between 2025 and 2030 Hong Kong's cross-boundary wealth is projected to grow 9% on average annually and maintain first place globally, further cementing Hong Kong's position as a leading cross-boundary wealth management centre.

According to a study commissioned by Invest Hong Kong and published in February 2026, there were over 3,380 single family offices operating in Hong Kong at the end of 2025, representing an increase of more than 25%, over the past two years.



Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSARG), highlighted that China's National 15th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong in strengthening its functions as an international asset and wealth management centre, which is also a key component of Hong Kong's 'Finance +' development strategy.



"Over the past few years, the government has worked closely with the financial sector to continuously improve the financial infrastructure and ecosystem, expand the range of investment products and risk management tools, and deepen the connectivity with capital markets around the world,” he said.



"Leveraging the advantages of 'one country, two systems', complemented by free, open, transparent, and predictable economic policies as well as a stable and secure investment environment, and cross-market connectivity, Hong Kong is attracting more and more ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices to establish a presence and invest in the city.”

Christopher Hui, secretary for financial services and the Treasury of the HKSARG, noted that government has implemented various measures to encourage family offices to operate in Hong Kong since issuing the Policy Statement on Developing Family Office Businesses in Hong Kong in March 2023. These initaitves include providing profits tax concession to family-owned investment holding vehicles managed by eligible single family offices and introducing the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme.



"The government will introduce legislative proposals into the Legislative Council [in June] to further enhance the preferential tax regimes for funds, single family offices and carried interest, so as to further enhance the competitiveness of the tax regimes, and attract more funds and family offices to set up and operate in Hong Kong," he said.

