The Temporary Repatriation Facility (TRF) is at risk of becoming a missed opportunity to bring significant overseas wealth into the UK and generate additional tax revenue for the Exchequer, Utmost’s Jephcott has warned.

The TRF was introduced in April 2025 alongside the abolition of the non-dom remittance basis to allow eligible former remittance basis users to bring historic foreign income and gains into the UK at preferential tax rates for a limited three-year period.

The facility was designed to generate economic activity and investment by encouraging capital that may otherwise have remained offshore to be brought into the UK, while also raising additional tax revenue for the Exchequer. However, with the facility closing on 5 April 2028, Jephcott says its relatively short lifespan risks limiting its effectiveness, with individuals potentially choosing to remit only the funds they expect to need in the UK during the three-year window.

“We have seen relatively limited uptake of the Temporary Repatriation Facility among our client base so far,” Jephcott said. “Had the facility been introduced for five or 10 years, it could have potentially encouraged a sustained stream of capital into the UK and ultimately generated more tax revenue for the Exchequer.

“Ahead of the Autumn Budget, there is an opportunity for the government to consider extending the timeframe. A longer-term facility, potentially with rates that rise over time to encourage earlier action, could make the UK more competitive as a destination for internationally mobile wealth, while stimulating economic activity and generating tax receipts from funds that might otherwise remain offshore.”