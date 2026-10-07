Utmost has appointed Natalie Yeo as head of high-net-worth underwriting to support the continued expansion of its Variable Universal Life (VUL) proposition across Asia.

Yeo, who will be based in Singapore, has held senior leadership and underwriting roles with global firms including AIA, Reinsurance Group of America, Transamerica, Swiss Re China Branch Beijing and Munich Re, over the course of 25 years.

Mark Christal, head of Asia at Utmost, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Natalie to Utmost. Her appointment is a clear statement of intent for our Asia business and reflects the increasing demand we are seeing for Silk Life Plan, our variable universal life solution.

“Natalie’s regional underwriting expertise and strong broker relationships will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth plans and strengthen our position as a leading provider of open-architecture insurance-based wealth solutions in Asia.”

Yeo added: “Utmost has established a strong reputation for technical excellence and partnership-centric delivery of insurance-based wealth solutions for high-net-worth clients.

“I am excited to be joining the team during an exciting period of expansion in Asia. Together with our colleagues and partners, I look forward to further strengthening our underwriting expertise, delivering exceptional service and supporting the evolving needs of clients across the region.”