The Godwin property investment scandal is one of biggest stains on the international investment and advice world of the last few years, with more than 300 intermediaries involved affecting thousands of investors, who may have potentially lost millions of pounds forever.

In a series of deeper dive articles that will be released across the next few weeks, IA has commissioned award-winning journalist Laura Purkess to investigate further. She will look at what happened with Godwin and other similar failed investments such as 79th Group, Woodville, High Street Group and Empire and ask what happens next following the news that many of these firms are now in receivership.

Laura will look at the story from the perspective of the investors as well as asking questions of the advisers and intermediaries that recommended these products, often with huge commissions received, to find out what went wrong and what lessons can be learned for the future...

When Chris Morgan suffered spinal injuries in a near-fatal aircraft incident, the compensation he received following a court case was supposed to secure his financial future.

The former aviation technical director, who has worked for major airlines including British Airways, Etihad and Air Astana, was left unable to return to work and wanted to invest his payout somewhere safe, providing an income he could rely on for the rest of his life.

He turned to a British financial adviser at Holborn Assets in Bangkok, where he was being treated, for help transferring his private pension. But during their meeting, he was introduced to what he understood to be a low-risk investment opportunity for the rest of his cash.

That investment was in Godwin Capital, a now-collapsed property investment firm offering unregulated loan notes – investments that are typically considered to be sophisticated and high-risk.

Mr Morgan now faces losing much of the £250,000 he invested, leaving his future hanging in the balance.

“I wanted to put the money I received into a low-risk investment because I haven’t been able to work since and I wanted it to last,” he told International Adviser. “I put a quarter of a million into Godwin, and I’ve probably lost most of it. It’s devastating.”

Morgan is among more than 2,000 investors worldwide who collectively invested approximately £162m in Godwin Capital, only to face substantial losses after several companies within the group entered administration in June 2025.

The Nottingham-based business raised money through high-risk loan notes offering fixed returns of around 10% to 12% over two years, with investments purportedly secured against UK property developments.

After being convinced by his financial adviser, Morgan attended an investment presentation in Bangkok involving Capital 3PM and Bluewater Capital, where he says the Godwin products were repeatedly presented as ‘low risk investments’.

He said repeated assurances that his money would be protected by a first legal charge over the property assets were central to his decision.

“I went to my financial adviser to transfer my pension and I only wanted to do that, I didn’t know anything about investments,” he recalled.

“My adviser happened to say ‘we have some great investment opportunities’, and it went from there. He told me it was low-risk, but the reality is that I was mis-sold. I was lied to,” he said.

“It was a combination of my adviser showing me documents and telling me I was fully protected by having a first legal charge over the assets that convinced me. I thought it all sounded as safe as it could be.”

Mr Morgan invested across several Godwin products, including schemes offering six-monthly interest payments and others promising capital and interest at maturity. But when the two-year investment period ended, he says he received nothing.

“At the end of the two year period, I got £0 back,” he said. “My brother is an ex-financial adviser and he also put £20k into Godwin, so even he was misled by the documentation.”

Investors face enormous losses

The collapse of Godwin has left investors across the UK and overseas facing the prospect of recovering only a fraction of their money.

Some of those investors, like Chris, had put their life savings into Godwin, believing their money was secured against property assets, and now face the prospect of losing much of what they had saved for retirement.

Godwin Capital was the fundraising arm of property developer Godwin Developments, which pursued residential and commercial projects across the UK.

However, administrators from MHA later found that investor funds had not been secured against property assets as promised.

Instead, money had been transferred to other group companies as unsecured loans, while some funds raised from newer investors were used to repay earlier investors. In other words, it operated like a Ponzi scheme.

Administrators initially identified just £4m to £5m of potentially recoverable assets against approximately £162m raised from investors, although this estimate increased to around £6m in June 2026 following further appointments within the group.

Investigations by The Times and Bisnow have also raised questions about the intermediaries promoting Godwin investments, with The Times reporting that promoters received an estimated £35m in commissions.

Sales incentives also reportedly included luxury holidays and the opportunity to drive supercars.

In total, more than 300 companies are understood to have sold Godwin products. They usually used Capital 3PM as the outlet, but they were typically introduced via a financial adviser.

£155m legal action launched

In May 2026, administrators launched High Court claims valued at roughly £155m against directors and associated companies of Godwin Capital No.8.

The claims included allegations of breach of directors’ duties, fraudulent trading, knowing receipt and dishonest assistance, while freezing injunctions were also obtained against directors’ assets. The allegations remain subject to legal proceedings.

Administrators have warned that investigations and recovery efforts could take more than two years due to the complexity of Godwin’s corporate structure and financial records.

Overseas investors face additional obstacles

Investors introduced to Godwin while living overseas may face further difficulties recovering their money compared to those who transferred money through UK bank accounts.

“Investors are feeling so upset and vulnerable, because there might be some light at the end of the tunnel in the UK, anyone who sent their money through foreign banks and any of the protections don’t apply for them, so they’re devastated,” Morgan said.

Richardson Hartley Law, which represents affected investors, is pursuing potential reimbursement claims against banks and examining possible claims against intermediaries.

The amount that will ultimately be recovered from Godwin remains uncertain, and thousands of investors face losing their savings for good.

Holborn Assets has been contacted for comment but has not responded.