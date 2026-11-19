The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) has fined HSBC’s Jersey branch £2m for negligence in monitoring its systems.

HSBCJ’s failure to implement ongoing monitoring systems and controls between October 2019 and May 2023 meant the bank was not alerted to notable customer transactions for 15 individual customers, the commission said.

The automated transaction monitoring system used by the bank during that period did not always flag transactions that indicated an increased risk of financial crime and where alerts were triggered they were not always adequately scrutinised by HSBCJ.

JFSC said HSBCJ’s contraventions exposed the bank and Jersey to significant financial crime risk over a sustained period. HSBCJ agreed to settle the a civil financial penalty.

Kerry Petulla, executive director of enforcement, intelligence and registry, said: “Effective transaction monitoring is a fundamental part of countering financial crime. Firms supervised by the JFSC must ensure their systems and controls operate effectively in practice, so that notable transactions are identified and appropriately scrutinised, taking account of the customer’s business and risk profile.

“Where increased financial crime risk is identified, firms must respond appropriately and in a timely manner. Where firms fall materially below the standards required, the JFSC will take appropriate regulatory action.”