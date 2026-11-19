Mattioli Woods has added a suite of funds to its centralised investment proposition.

The UK wealth management and employee benefits firm will have overall responsibility for the investment outcomes of the funds while J.P. Morgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price will act as sub-advisers on the multi-asset funds and income-focused multi-asset funds respectively.

Simon Taylor, managing director, investment product solutions and platform at Mattioli Woods, said the new funds provide clients with access to a wider range of institutional-quality investment strategies.

“At Mattioli Woods, we’re constantly looking at ways to strengthen client experience and outcomes,” he said. “These new additions will continue to provide our clients with great choice and further enhance their investment experience.”

Matt Jenkins, head of UK intermediary sales at T. Rowe Price, said: “Many investors are looking for a sustainable source of income while keeping a careful eye on risk. Our multi-asset team, supported by T. Rowe Price’s global research platform, has managed income-focused portfolios through a wide range of market conditions, and we look forward to putting that experience to work for Mattioli Woods’ clients.”

Rob Maltby, UK head of regional distribution at J. P Morgan, added, “We’re proud to continue our work with Mattioli Woods as they evolve their investment offering, and we’re delighted to support this latest launch. It reflects the close collaboration between our teams, with a shared focus on building robust solutions designed to support clients’ long-term goals”.