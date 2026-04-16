Utmost Group saw record gross inflows of almost £10bn in 2025 on the back of net flows returning to positive territory.

The group’s full-year results for 2025 show gross inflows of £9.7bn, up from £6.8bn in 2024, and net inflows of £2.6bn, compared to the net outflows of £0.7bn seen the previous year. Double digit growth was recorded in six of Utmost’s seven regions.

The positive flows took assets under administration to ££116.3bn, up from £103.5bn in 2024.

CEO Paul Thompson described 2025 as “a pivotal year for Utmost,” adding that the group’s performance “reflects the strength of our enhanced global platform, the breadth of our distribution partnerships and the quality of our resilient business model.”

He added: “The growth in flows achieved throughout most of our regions along with robust client retention demonstrates the attractiveness and durability of our solutions which are deeply embedded in our HNW clients' long-term wealth planning.”

Operating profit climbed from £176m in 2024 to £224m in 2025 driven by the addition of Utmost Luxembourg (previously Lombard International) and disciplined cost management.

Client retention also nudged higher, from 92% to 93%, which the group attributed to the “resilient, recurring revenue base” of its multi-jurisdictional, tax-efficient solutions in clients' long-term wealth planning.

“The full integration and rebrand of Lombard International is now complete, and the announced sale of Utmost Life and Pensions marks an important step in our evolution into a focused specialist global wealth solutions provider,” Thompson said.

The group said it will continue to invest in its operational infrastructure and digital capabilities, noting that AI has the potential to enhance the client and adviser experience, drive efficiencies and extend the productivity of teams.

“As we look ahead with a sharpened strategic focus, a strengthened platform and a diversified global footprint, we are confident in our ability to capitalise on the structurally attractive growth opportunities in our markets, serve the rising demand for advice-based, long-term wealth solutions globally, and deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our clients, partners and shareholders,” Thompson added.