Utmost Group has completed the integration of Lombard International and rebranded the business following the acquisition in December 2024.

The global provider of insurance and savings solutions has merged Lombard International into Utmost’s international life assurance division, Utmost Wealth Solutions, and rebranded it as Utmost Luxembourg.

Utmost Group said the unified brand identity reinforces its continued commitment to Luxembourg as “a strategic hub for Utmost’s European operations, alongside the group’s existing presence in Ireland, ensuring regulatory continuity and choice of jurisdiction for customers”.

The group added it is now focused on opportunities across its core international markets and investing in its capabilities.

Paul Thompson, CEO of Utmost Group, said: “This integration and rebrand marks a pivotal moment for our wealth solutions business.

“By bringing Lombard’s deep expertise and strong client relationships into the Utmost Group, we have significantly enhanced our scale, value proposition, and ability to serve clients across Europe.

“The rebrand is more than a name change, it is a signal of our ambition to lead in the insurance-based wealth solutions sector and deliver a market-leading product to our clients.”

Jurgen Vanhoenacker, CEO of Utmost Luxembourg, added: “The successful integration of Lombard International into Utmost has strengthened our ability to deliver the highest quality service to our clients and to support their long-term financial plans.

“We are now the market leader in this sector, and we will continue to leverage our expanded geographic footprint, bespoke client offering and local market knowledge as we capitalise on the significant opportunities we see across our international markets.”