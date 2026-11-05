Third-party super ManCo and fund services provider Universal Investment has bought Cadarn Capital, a fund distribution and investor relations firm.

Cadarn Capital is headquartered in London, has a branch in Denmark, and is authorised to operate across the UK, Ireland, the Nordics, Benelux, Germany, and Switzerland. The firm helps clients engage with investors, raise capital, and expand their distribution reach.

The deal broadens Universal Investment’s European footprint and is part of Universal Investment’s long-term growth strategy of combining organic development and targeted acquisitions to offer a full-service platform to its international client base.

Francesca McDonagh, group CEO of Universal Investment, said: “Cadarn brings highly complementary expertise in active fund distribution and investor relations, strong client relationships, and deep knowledge of key investor markets.

“Universal’s acquisition of Cadarn Capital further enhances our ability to enable clients’ distribution and investor engagement strategies across Europe and supports our ambition to be the platform of choice for asset managers and institutional investors.”

David Harris, managing director of Cadarn Capital, added: “Since founding Cadarn Capital, our focus has been on helping asset managers connect with investors and raise capital through a highly targeted, relationship-driven approach.

“Becoming part of the Universal Investment Group enables us to combine that specialist expertise with the scale and infrastructure of Europe’s leading fund services platform. We look forward to continuing to support our clients while creating new opportunities for growth together.”