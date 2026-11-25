The art market is like no other. It is unregulated, pricing is highly subjective, and it relies entirely on the vague notion of perceived value.

So goes the generally accepted view, but it’s not entirely accurate.

The art market is subject to literally dozens of laws and regulations, covering anti-money laundering, tax, copyright, and many other areas. And as with any secondary market, value is determined by the usual laws of supply and demand, asset quality, liquidity, provenance, and current trends. The contemporary market, to be fair, is more subjective.

In every other market there is predictable supply and demand, but here rarity is a prime driver of value. Original artworks are, by definition, unique, so supply cannot instantly expand to meet sudden demand.

However, rarity only translates into high prices when paired with strong demand, high perceived cultural value, expert validation, and the quality and provenance of the work. According to the widely respected Art Basel UBS survey of Global Collecting 2026, 'uniqueness and rarity ranked as the most important aspects of ownership (43%), ahead of owning works respected by experts (23%) or owning something admired in collector circles (22%)'.

Over the past two or three years, and perhaps linked to political and economic uncertainty, buyers have become more risk averse. They have turned to known artists that sell well in the secondary market, especially in Impressionist, Post-Impressionist and Modern art, where prices are more stable and predictable.

Buying and selling art incurs auction house premiums, gallery commissions, insurance, and specialised shipping costs. And finding the right buyer for a high-value piece can take years.

In short, art is a highly illiquid asset in a market where demand is highly inelastic.

Who’s buying what, and why

The Art Basel UBS survey reports that 'in 2025 and the first half of 2026, Gen Z spent more on fine art than any other generation surveyed, with spending levels more than twice as high as those of older generations. Gen Z also made up nearly half of all collectors buying artworks priced above $1m in 2026'.

However, digging a little deeper reveals that Gen Z has the highest average spend. Gen Z buyers spending over a $1M amounted to 14 out of a total of 3,100 surveyed, not entirely representative of the whole generation. According to a September 2026 report from Bank of America, 'demand has rotated sharply away from speculative trends toward established, blue-chip works'.

What’s clear is that buyers are increasingly looking for more information, turning to smaller fairs where they can talk directly to dealers and take time to learn more about art history, provenance, and related factors.

The price point for contemporary artists selling in the secondary market has been lower than expected, reflecting perhaps the view that the future value of those artists’ works is less predictable. Citibank’s analysis of the global art market in 2026, concludes that 'collectors are favouring established names. The market for younger contemporary art still looks fragile, possibly a hangover from years of speculation'.

Heavily invested

Buyers are becoming less tied to traditional investment options, including ISAs, buy-to-let, and even watches, driven by uncertainty around taxes and other impacts on their disposable income.

More and more are seeing art as an alternative, specifically in the secondary market and for the reasons outlined above, stability and predictability.

It is important to recognise that art is not an FCA regulated commodity and is not traded in the way of typical investments.

The value of art fluctuates for myriad reasons, so buyers should seek the advice of dealers registered with trade organisations such as LAPADA and BADA, who are able to give guarantees on provenance, price, and money security.

The secondary market is more data-rich, making investments inherently more informed. Here, works come with established public pricing history, art auction results, and documentation (provenance). The primary market of contemporary art is more like venture capital.

Caution still needs to be exercised when buying at auction as auction houses work under the legal framework of Caveat Emptor (buyer beware), and many is the buyer who purchased a worthless piece or forgot the hefty premium.

Art is classed as a personal chattel for Capital Gains Tax purposes. So if you dispose of a piece of art and have not made a return, then any loss cannot be taxed. However, if you have made a gain then there are allowances that can be applied to reduce or potentially remove the tax liability.

Another important aspect is that art bought for private display does not generate income, so income tax does not apply. You cannot be taxed on the enjoyment of ownership!

Enrichment

They may seem to be very different worlds, but art and investing are intrinsically linked. A greater understanding of both, critically tax implications, reduces uncertainty and builds confidence, especially when starting out on your collecting journey.

The greatest return from buying art is to buy what you like and having enjoyed it for many years, the 'investment' is that it has enriched your life. This is something that the taxman cannot tax, and unlike other assets, when you sell, it will have retained value.

Art is priced by excellence first then the place of the artist in the art history canon, and it is a valuable and exciting way to diversify portfolios, but it should not be treated as a replacement for stocks or bonds. Seeking expert, specialist advice is vital.

Lucy Charles is founder of Galerie Betty Charles, Mayfair