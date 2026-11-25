Quilter Cheviot has nabbed Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management International’s Mark O’Connor as head of Quilter Cheviot International (QCI) to replace Tim Childe, who is stepping back from the role.

Reporting to Andrew Fahy, CEO of Europe and international markets at Quilter Cheviot, O’Connor will assume responsibility for developing Quilter Cheviot’s Jersey and Dubai offices, a core part of the firm’s offshore and international wealth management offering.

In his previous role, O’Connor helped lead the integration of Brooks Macdonald into Canaccord following its sale in 2025. Prior to this, he worked in senior roles at Brooks Macdonald International for over a decade, including overseeing the day-to-day operations of that business in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Quilter Cheviot International has also hired Matthew Clarke as investment director in its Jersey office to further build out its international offering.

Clarke joins from Westminster Asset Management, where he was investment director, having previously held roles at Canaccord Wealth Management and Kleinwort Benson. Based in Jersey, Clarke will support the growth of Quilter Cheviot International, working closely with clients and professional intermediaries to deliver tailored investment management to high-net-worth individuals, trustees and charities.

The firm also hopes to announce who will take on the role of head of Dubai shortly.

Fahy said: “Jersey and Dubai are strategically important regions when it comes to high-net-worth wealth management. As such, we want to make sure we have a high-quality team in place to take advantage of structural trends we are seeing when it comes to globally mobile individuals and their complex financial needs.

“Quilter Cheviot International is in a really strong position to take advantage of these trends and continue growing, highlighted by the quality of hires we have been able to make, and with more coming soon.

“Mark is a hugely experienced investment management professional and is well known in the Channel Islands and beyond. He brings strong leadership skills and will be able to make a real difference to the way we run the Jersey and Dubai offices. Meanwhile, Matthew brings a strong skillset in helping high-net-worth clients in managing their financial affairs and further strengthens our capabilities.”