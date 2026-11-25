The FCA has urged investors to review their requirements before selling out of underperforming funds in concentrated markets.

Michelle Beck, director, wholesale buy-side at the FCA, said investors should ask why and whether a fund still meets their needs before selling out of a strategy that has underperformed its benchmark.

This is particularly important when a small group of companies is dominating returns, such as the Magnificent Seven, which made up about 34% of the S&P 500 Index in early November and accounted for around 25% of the MSCI World Index in October, she said.

“A fund that spreads its investments more widely may underperform a concentrated index. That does not necessarily mean its manager has made poor decisions. Equally, diversification should not become an excuse for weak stock picking,” Beck said.

“For investors, the challenge is to work out whether a fund has underperformed because of the investment approach or by poor decisions. Looking only at the headline return number can’t answer that question.”

Beck suggested investors should ask themselves, ‘is this fund fulfilling its intended role?’ rather than simply ‘did this fund beat the market?’.

“That means looking at its stated objective, strategy and style. Investors should also consider the portfolio’s overall balance of risk and return and the timeframe for assessing results,” she said.

“A fund chosen to bring a different investment approach to a portfolio should be assessed with that purpose in mind. Its contribution cannot always be judged by comparing it with a broad market index alone.”

While indices can be useful benchmarks, Beck said investors need to understand how funds use them.

“Fund documents should clearly explain the investment strategy, the benchmark’s role and any important investment styles or biases. Before buying a fund, investors should understand why and when it might perform differently from its benchmark,” she said.

“If a fund underperforms because of an investment approach that was clearly disclosed to investors, they may have good reason to stay invested. The fund may be behaving as expected and still serving its purpose within the wider portfolio.”

However, she added that clear disclosure is not a free pass.

“Investors should also examine whether the manager has made good investment decisions when putting that approach into practice.”

She continued: “If stock picking has been weak despite taking the investment approach into account, investors may reconsider whether to stay invested.

“Before switching, they should apply the same scrutiny to any new fund: how might it perform in different market conditions, what will drive its returns, and how will it fit into their portfolio?

“The message is not to ignore underperformance. It’s to understand it before acting.”