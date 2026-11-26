The amount UK taxpayers have in offshore accounts has risen above a trillion pounds for the first time, according to a new report by Taxwatch.

The figure – £1.03trn – represents the money and other financial assets UK taxpayers hold in bank accounts other financial and investment institutions in tax havens and is from 2024, the last year for which full statistics were available from HMRC and the Common Reporting System (CRS). HMRC has been privy to information about taxpayers’ offshore accounts since 2017.

Research by Taxwatch shows that across all overseas accounts, in both tax havens and other countries, UK taxpayers held £1.5trn in 2024 – representing around 12% of the total money and financial assets disclosed via CRS across the whole world. By comparison, the total cash and deposits of UK households, companies and investment funds in UK financial institutions stood at £2.9trn in December 2024, according to the Bank of England.

The figures acquired by Taxwatch also show that UK taxpayers’ overseas financial assets are heavily skewed towards a small group of tax haven jurisdictions.

Although only a fifth of UK taxpayers’ foreign accounts were held in tax havens as of 2024, this group of accounts held two-thirds of the money and financial assets that UK taxpayers had across all their overseas accounts.

The average tax haven account held directly by an individual holds over 17 times the amount than the average non-haven individual account, at £307,000 compared to £18,000, while two-thirds of UK taxpayers’ tax haven accounts are held directly by individuals. The rest are held via companies and trusts, or in collective investment vehicles such as hedge funds owned by UK-resident investors.

HMRC estimates that between £200m and £700m of tax went unpaid in 2024, with a central estimate of £400m, but Taxwatch said this estimate probably only reflects part of the actual tax non-compliance via CRS-reported accounts.

Taxwatch said: “The offshore tax gap is overdue. Publishing it won’t fix the problem, but it’s essential for gauging how the UK is doing to ensure that due taxes are being paid on the UK’s vast and growing pile of offshore wealth.”