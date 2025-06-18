Triangle Life, the Bermuda headquartered life insurer focused on the HNW market has commenced signing agreements with international HNW brokers across key international financial centres.

The development follows investment from the likes of Aspida Holdings Ltd (Aspida), BroadRiver Asset Management LP and a series of family offices. The investors support the company’s focus as a HNW insurance provider and its growth strategy, and have provided the capital for expansion.

Led by CEO, Niall O’Hare (pictured above), the company is focused on working with brokers to help HNW clients securing legacy plans aligned with their values and aspirations.

Triangle Life has developed a digital platform to enhance advisors’ engagement and meet the expectations of today’s internationally mobile, tech-savvy HNW clients.

Niall O’Hare said: "At Triangle Life, we see an opportunity to bring fresh thinking and a new approach in HNW mortality protection. Strong backing from our investors reflects confidence in our vision: a modern life insurer built around the needs of today’s HNW clients. We're excited to deliver on this through a team of seasoned professionals, working alongside leading brokers serving clients with complex, international life insurance needs."

Merrilyn Johnson (pictured right), Chief Commercial Officer, Triangle Life, said: "Triangle Life is inspired by the belief that meeting the evolving needs of the global HNW community means doing things differently — with deeper insight, greater flexibility, and a personalised approach. By combining exceptional service with deep experience, we are built to deliver best-in-class, digitally enabled HNW life insurance solutions."

The firm is expanding its broker network and is inviting interested distributors and advisors to contact the company for more information at [email protected] or visit trianglelife.bm.