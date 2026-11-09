Suntera has bought investment management and appointed representative services business Thornbridge Investment Management.

The acquisition of the London-based firm adds further capability to Suntera's UK fund services proposition, notably in the open-ended and liquid funds market, and boosts its appointed representative and delegated fund management offering.

Thornbridge is also registered with the National Futures Association as a commodity pool operator and commodity trading adviser through Fundline, a Guernsey-incorporated entity already administered by Suntera.

Through the deal, Jersey-based Suntera will gain a team of 13 professionals in the UK, as well as a number of external consultants and advisers.

David Hudson, CEO of Suntera, said: "This acquisition marks another key development in Suntera’s growth journey, as we continue to extend our fund servicing capabilities spanning a full range of asset classes in the key UK market.

“With Suntera already providing administration services to Thornbridge’s Guernsey-domiciled Fundline investment vehicle, we have built a very positive relationship with the team, and I’m delighted to welcome them to the G]group.”

Patrick Hall, CEO of Thornbridge Investment Management, added: "This is an exciting milestone for Thornbridge that reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, specialist solutions to our clients.

“By joining Suntera, Thornbridge becomes part of a major international group with an established presence across key financial centres, something that will further enhance the breadth of services available to our clients, delivered with the same personalised service that sits at the heart of the Thornbridge approach.”