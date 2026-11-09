Permian and Oak Fund Services have been renamed under the Highvern brand, following Permian and Highvern’s acquisition of Oak Fund Services in June this year.

The new brand reflects the unified platform from which Highvern will continue to serve clients and focus on accelerating strategic growth.

Luxembourg-based fund administration and ManCo services provider PANDOO – which was acquired by Highvern in March 2026 – will also be rebranded under the Highvern umbrella once the deal completes.

As a combined business, Highvern will support clients in seven strategic jurisdictions with Luxembourg to follow.

Caroline Connellan, group CEO of Highvern, said: “I’m excited to bring our businesses together under the Highvern name. Each business has built strong reputations and trusted client relationships in their own markets.

“Together, we can now offer clients the reach of an international group with the personal service of a specialist. I’m incredibly proud of what we’re building and there’s a lot more to come.”

Lisa Mclauchlan, group chief commercial officer, added: “Our redefined brand is so much more than a new logo. It reflects our commitment to supporting our clients’ ambitions through expertise, technology and attention to detail, and to building lasting, trusted relationships across all our markets.”