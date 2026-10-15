Three individuals have been arrested for insider dealing and money laundering in a joint operation by the FCA and the National Crime Agency (NCA) following searches of five residential premises in London and Manchester.

The arrests were made as part of a major joint operation by the FCA and the National Crime Agency (NCA) to disrupt a suspected organised criminal group with more than 100 staff from the two entities participating in the sweeps.

More than 30 mobile phones, laptops and tablets were seized and the three suspects are in the process of being interviewed by the FCA at police stations in London and Manchester.

Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “Insider dealing is a serious threat to the integrity of our markets. Working with partners, we will continue to use all the powers at our disposal to crack down on serious and organised crime groups engaged in market abuse.”