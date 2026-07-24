Team names new NED to board

TEAM plc, the UK listed wealth, asset management and financial services group has announced that John Cusins has been appointed to the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Cusins brings experience across wealth management, private equity, capital markets and strategic growth experience. Most notably, he co-founded and helped build Lumin Wealth Management from approximately £12m to £1.4bn of assets under management, before overseeing the sale of its majority stake in the business to VZ Group.

He has also held senior positions at UBS, Dresdner Bank and KPMG and brings considerable experience in capital allocation and corporate transactions.

Cusins's experience in building and scaling wealth management businesses will provide valuable support as TEAM enters the next phase of its development, the company said in a statement.

Mark Clubb, Executive Chairman of TEAM, said: "I am delighted to welcome John Cusins to the Board of TEAM plc as a Non-Executive Director. John has a proven ability to identify opportunities, build high-quality financial services businesses and create long-term value for shareholders.

"That will be invaluable as TEAM enters its next phase of growth. As we continue to scale our business, expand internationally and pursue further strategic opportunities, I look forward to working closely with John and benefiting from his judgement, challenge and commercial insight."