TEAM has opened up its global investment capability to Singaporean clients with the appointment of its first adviser serving the domestic market within its NEBA Private Clients division.

Sariel Khoo joins NEBA Private Clients as a wealth manager from SG Alliance. Based in Singapore, Khoo will assist her clients in accessing TEAM’s model portfolios as well as advising clients of other nationalities on cross-border matters.

Khoo specialises in wealth protection, retirement planning and legacy planning and previously held advisory roles at Great Eastern and Prudential Singapore. She is fully qualified under Singapore's Capital Markets and Financial Advisory Services (CMFAS) framework.

John Beverley, head of international at TEAM, said: “I have lived in Singapore and called it home for the last 16 years. I understand this market, and that is why we are changing our focus. We already have a strong Singaporean client base, and appointing knowledgeable people like Sariel strengthens what we offer those clients and lets us expand it.

“This market is extremely well established in insurance and investments, so the opportunity is not to repeat what is already here. It is to give Singaporeans access to a more global proposition, including TEAM’s model portfolios.

“Sariel is Singaporean, she knows this market and she is fully qualified to advise in it. She is exactly the right person to lead this.”