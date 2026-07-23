Alternative investment management firm Boldhaven has disclosed a 5.6% stake in Manchester United.

The London-based form has built up 3.1 million class A shares in the Premier League club, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), according to a filing made on to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday (21 July).

Companies are required to declare holdings to the SEC if they acquire over 5% of a public company’s shares. The filing was a Schedule 13G, meaning Boldhaven Management has no intention of controlling or influencing the company.

Boldhaven was founded in 2017 by CIO Ronald Sofer and runs a concentrated strategy focused on long and short opportunities in Europe.

The transaction makes Boldhaven the second-largest institutional holder of Man United shares after Ariel Investments, which holds over nine million shares as of March 31 2026.