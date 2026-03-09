The FCA has approved Jersey wealth manager Team’s acquisition of WH Ireland.

The deal is set to go ahead on 24 March subject to a court-sanctioning, scheduled for March 20.

First announced in November, the all-share deal is part of Team’s strategy to expand its international wealth management and advisory capabilities.

Once the transaction is completed, Team plans to rebrand the financial planning division of WH Ireland as NEBA Private Clients, aligning the business with the broader international advisory network that Team has been developing across multiple jurisdictions.

John Beverley, head of international at Team, said:“We see enormous potential in the financial planning business within WH Ireland and look forward to integrating it into our wider international ecosystem.

“This is about creating a modern, adviser-focused wealth management platform that combines strong regulatory foundations with the entrepreneurial culture that advisers and clients increasingly value.”