Jersey wealth manager Team to buy WH Ireland in £12.7m all-share deal

Jersey wealth manager Team is set to acquire London-based advisory firm WH Ireland in a £12.7m all-share deal.

The enlarged group will have a market capitalisation of approximately £30.3m and will be headquartered in Jersey with regulated operations in Jersey, the UK and selected international markets.

The combined firm will offer discretionary investment management, financial planning and advisory services to private, intermediary, and institutional clients, positioning itself as an independent alternative to larger consolidators in the UK and international wealth management sector.

Subject to shareholder agreement, the merger is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026.

The deal follows a failed bid by Oberon Investments to acquire WH Ireland’s wealth management business, with the proposed offer voted down by 96% of the participating shareholders in October.

Mark Clubb, executive chair of Team, said: “We are inviting WH Ireland's shareholders to join us not as sellers, but as strategic partners in a stronger, scalable platform. Together, we preserve what has been built, unlock liquidity, and create a future with scale, influence, and real growth.

“This is about moving from defence to opportunity – and winning as owners."

Simon Moore, chair of WH Ireland, said: "We are pleased to have agreed the transaction with Team, which represents an attractive opportunity for our shareholders to participate in a complementary, stronger, and scalable platform.

“We believe the all-share proposal represents a better outcome for shareholders and clients than an outright sale of the wealth management division, as had been previously envisaged, and as now evidenced by the strong level of support announced today."