TEAM has agreed to acquire UK firm Hedley & Company Stockbrokers for £3m in cash and TEAM shares.

Lancashire-based Hedley & Co has £383m of assets under control, including £173m of funds under management. The LSE-listed stockbroker reported audited revenues of approximately £2.1m to the end of August 2025, with profit before tax of £0.6m and net assets of £0.77m.

TEAM said it expects the deal to accelerate its move to sustained month-on-month profitability.

Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition is set to complete by 31 March 2027.

Mark Clubb, executive chairman of TEAM, said: “This is an important acquisition for TEAM. Hedley & Co is a consistently profitable and extremely well-managed business, with a strong record of robust financial management, excellent client outcomes and well-established compliance processes and procedures. These are exactly the qualities we look for in businesses joining TEAM.

“We have always believed that TEAM should grow by combining good businesses with our existing capabilities, while allowing the people who built those businesses to remain an important part of their future. Hedley & Co fits that approach extremely well.”