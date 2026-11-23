Omnis Investments, the investment arm of Openwork, has made a raft of investment manager appointments within its strategies.

BlackRock, Ninety One, BNY Investments and Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) will pick up the mandates at the end of Q1 2027, subject to the completion of onboarding and transition processes.

BlackRock has been handed its first active mandate by Omnis and will manage around £1bn of the Omnis US Equity Leaders fund through a custom-designed strategy. The mandate will draw upon BlackRock’s fundamental equities expertise, its systematic investing capabilities, and Aladdin, BlackRock’s proprietary technology and risk platform.

Ninety One, which already manages the Omnis Income and Growth fund, will also manage £290m within the Omnis Global Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities fund.

BNY Investments – which manages the Omnis Multi-Asset Income fund – and RLAM will share responsibility for managing the £300m Omnis Sterling Corporate Bond fund as it moves to a dual-manager structure.

Mehdi Kadhim, CEO, Omnis Investments, said: “These appointments strengthen an already high-quality line-up of investment managers across Omnis’ investment proposition. The inclusion of BlackRock, Ninety One, BNY Investments and RLAM stands us in good stead to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns across our mandates while deepening the pool of investment expertise that Openwork and 2plan advisers rely on.

“Going forward, we remain focused on maintaining independent manager selection while working closely with them to develop solutions, strengthen our proposition and deliver better outcomes.”

Rohit Vaswani, director of investment and client solutions at Omnis Investments, added: “Advisers tell us they want portfolios that hold up in more than one kind of market. By combining complementary managers, styles and risk profiles, these changes build in that resilience, with the aim of generating more consistent outcomes over time.

“For advisers, this means a stronger, more diversified Omnis range to build client plans around that respond to their changing circumstances and needs.”