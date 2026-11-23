Sarasin & Partners has added three hires to its global equity team to enhance the firm’s fundamental research capabilities and support its equity offering and responsible investment proposition.

Fiona Manning joins as senior portfolio manager from Premier Miton where she was manager of the Emerging Market Sustainable fund and launched the firm’s first emerging market equity strategy. She previously spent over 20 years at Aberdeen Asset Management, where she led sustainable investment strategies.

In her new role, Manning will lead Sarasin & Partners’ Responsible Global Equity strategy, a high-conviction global equity portfolio that identifies thematic opportunities through a responsible investing lens.

Aamina Kurji has been appointed global equity analyst and joins from Fidelity International where she was a US technology equity research analyst. She previously spent a decadeas an analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, covering European transport, leisure and business services. In her new role, Kurji will support Sarasin & Partners’ global equity investment process, identifying opportunities through fundamental company analysis and thematic research.

Jessica Wan joins the firm as senior stewardship analyst and will focus on strengthening the firm’s stewardship activities, particularly on human rights, labour practices, supply chains and responsible AI, through company engagement, voting and policy work.

Wan was previously at Redwheel, most recently as co-head of ESG research, having previously been the firm’s head of human rights and social research.

Fiona O'Neill, head of investment at Sarasin & Partners, said: “These appointments are an important step in the continued development of our equity platform and reflect our commitment to strengthening our thematic investment capabilities. They build on the considerable expertise already within the team as we bring greater clarity and discipline to how we identify active investment opportunities.

“A particular priority is developing a differentiated responsible investing proposition. For us, this means going beyond exclusions or simply incorporating ESG considerations into an existing investment process. Ultimately, we aim to deliver positive investment outcomes and more clearly differentiated strategies for our clients.”