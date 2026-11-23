The UK government is urging taxpayers who claimed double tax relief under a double-taxation agreement (DTA) between the UK and other countries in last year’s self-assessment tax return to check they meet the conditions before making a claim for the coming year.

HMRC has written to affected taxpayers, such as dual residents, and told them they will also need to provide suitable evidence to support their claims, such as a certificate of residence, proof of the income received by the taxpayer, and proof of the UK tax figure in the preceding self-assessment.

The letter also encourages taxpayers to check they haven’t claimed treaty relief for income where it’s generally not available, for example, UK rental income, and to review the guidance and consider the conditions for DTR before 31 January 2027.

Signed by the wealthy midsized business compliance officer, the letter said: “This isn’t a compliance check. We see a lot of mistakes on DTR claims, so we want to help you get this right and give you the opportunity to correct any mistakes.”

It added: “We’ll treat any disclosure you make from now on about DTR as ‘prompted’. This may affect any penalties you have to pay if we open a compliance check. For more information about inaccuracy penalties, go to GOV.UK and search ‘CC/FS7a’. We can reduce the amount of any penalty we charge you if you help us when making a disclosure.”