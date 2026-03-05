Swedish wealth manager Söderberg & Partners has invested in three adviser businesses as it seeks to further enhance its presence in the UK financial services space.

The investments are part of Söderberg’s long-term strategy to invest in quality UK advice businesses where the firm sees strong potential for growth.

The strategic partnerships are with:

MoneyWeb Financial Advisers, a financial advisory firm based in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, which currently manages £300m of assets with over 600 private clients and 50 corporate companies.

Oakwood Asset Management, a financial planning firm with offices in Hertfordshire and Essex. The business was established in 2009 by the three founding partners and now has a team of seven advisers and manages £600m in assets.

Liberty Partnership, a financial planning firm based in Lincolnshire with a newly opened office in Bourne. Liberty Partnership currently advises on over £240m of client assets and is supported by a growing team of professionals including financial planners, estate planners and paraplanners.

Gustaf Rentzhog, CEO at Söderberg & Partners, said: “We are delighted to announce the next wave of investments we are making in fast-growing advice firms.

“As we expand our position in the UK marketplace, we are proud to be working closely with these businesses which are so important to the people they serve.

“Söderberg & Partners looks forward to supporting these firms as they keep striving to deliver great outcomes and provide personal service to their clients.”