Standard Life has unveiled Standard Life Corporate Investment Solutions (CIS), a rebrand of Phoenix Corporate Investment Services, to reflect its broader service offering.

The CIS rebrand follows Phoenix Group’s transition to Standard Life in March 2026 and acknowledges the platform’s expansion from being an investment services provider to also acting as a strategic partner to institutional and wealth clients and developing solutions to help navigate an increasingly complex pensions landscape.

CIS supports pension scheme trustees, advisers and other institutional clients with tailored investment solutions across trust-based and unbundled pension arrangements, enabling clients to invest across an unrestricted investment universe.

The business is also continuing to evolve its proposition, focusing on investment innovation, simplified member journeys and strengthened governance to reflect the structural change taking place in the UK pensions market.

Platform enhancements to date include enabling DC schemes to access private markets through blended fund structures, supporting the development of new retirement income strategies within master trusts, and strengthening trustee oversight through enhanced investment reporting.

Jess Williams, head of Standard Life Corporate Investment Solutions, said: “This rebrand reflects the fundamental shift in what our clients need from their investment platforms.

“While we’ll still be known to many as CIS, the adoption of ‘solutions’ while subtle, is hugely important in terms of how the business is developing. Clients are operating in a far more complex environment, shaped by consolidation, evolving investment opportunities and increasing governance demands. Our role is no longer just to provide efficient administration, but to work alongside clients as a strategic partner, helping them navigate change and make informed decisions that support better member outcomes.”