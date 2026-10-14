Standard Chartered has launched a trading solution allowing affluent clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies through the bank’s platform.

The bank said the launch marks a global first for Standard Chartered and the first offering of its kind by an international bank in the UAE.

The single, end-to-end digital asset ecosystem was created through a strategic collaboration between the Bank’s Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) and Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) businesses, alongside SC Ventures-backed Zodia Markets and is regulated by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

Eligible clients will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) directly through their existing Standard Chartered bank accounts and transactions will be executed within the bank’s ecosystem. The Bank will manage end-to-end custody and settlement through a closed-loop model, reducing exposure to third-party wallet risks to let clients access digital assets through an existing banking relationship while benefiting from institutional-grade custody and operational safeguards.

Samir Subberwal, global head, wealth solutions, retail products, data & analytics at

Standard Chartered, said: “As client interest in digital assets continues to grow, this launch represents a significant milestone for Standard Chartered as we bring digital assets into our core wealth offering.

“With digital assets moving into mainstream wealth conversations, clients are

increasingly looking not only for access, but also for the security, trust and confidence that comes from investing through a regulated and trusted institution. We remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that help clients capture investment opportunities in a rapidly evolving market.”

Standard Chartered said there are plans to expand the solution to other markets in the future.

Rola Abu Manneh, CEO, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan at Standard Chartered, said: “We are proud to be the first international bank in the UAE to launch a cryptocurrency trading offering. The UAE was a natural choice for this launch, given the country’s forward-looking approach to innovation, strong regulatory environment and growing leadership in digital assets. This also reflects the strategic importance of the UAE within our network as one of our four global wealth hubs