Swedish wealth manager Söderberg & Partners has bought a stake in Artorius Wealth Management as it continues its push into the UK’s high net worth and family office sector.

Prior to this latest “significant” investment, Söderberg & Partners invested in several HNW and family office-focused businesses in Scandinavia, helping them scale through technology and long-term capital support, and has previously supported advisory firms across the UK.

Gustaf Rentzhog, CEO of Söderberg & Partners, said the investment marks a turning point for Söderberg & Partners as the group homes in on expansion opportunities in the UK.

“This investment represents a clear evolution in our UK strategy,” Rentzhog said.

“Alongside Artorius, we intend to support and fund the acquisition of similar specialist firms and high-quality teams seeking to move away from larger banks and wealth managers, in favour of a more personal and holistic model.”

Paddy Lewis, CEO of Artorius Wealth Management, said: “With Söderberg & Partners’ long-term backing, we can accelerate our expansion while staying true to our belief that wealth management should be crafted entirely around each client.

“Söderberg & Partners’ support strengthens our ability to enhance our client experience and broaden our team. It will also help us pursue targeted acquisitions of firms that share our philosophy – boutique, specialist wealth advisers committed to personal relationships, deep insight and a truly holistic approach.”