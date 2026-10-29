Skybound Wealth to open first office in Portugal

Skybound Wealth is opening a Portuguese branch of Skybound Insurance Brokers, the group’s Cyprus-licensed insurance intermediary, marking the group’s third new location in southern Europe in just over a year.

Based in the Algarve, the new branch is expected to open to clients in December, giving them a local point of contact, supported by Skybound’s international network and central compliance, operations and technology teams.

The group noted that Portugal has become one of Europe’s most popular destinations for internationally mobile professionals, retirees and families, with the Algarve home to one of the most established international communities in southern Europe.

Clients in Portugal will have access to a broad range of services, including:

Retirement and pension planning, including UK and international pensions

Savings and investment planning through insurance-based investment products

Life insurance and protection for individuals and families

Planning considerations around tax residence, estate and succession, property and currency, brought together in one plan, with any regulated tax or legal advice provided by appropriately qualified external specialists

These services are supported by Skybound’s proprietary Plume Wealth Tech platform, including MoneyMap and the Skybound client app.

Private wealth adviser Mark Kinally, who is based in the Algarve, will be part of the team. He said: “Having moved to the Algarve with my family, I know how many questions arrive with the boxes. What happens to my UK pension? Where am I tax resident this year? How do I make sure my family is protected across two countries? People here want those answers from someone who understands both sides.

“For a long time many people in the Algarve have had to rely on arrangements set up back home or on providers a long way away. A regulated local presence, with the group’s resources behind it, changes that. We are building something in the Algarve rather than stepping into an established office, and that is an exciting place to start.”

Peter Gollogly, regional director, added: “An office in Portugal is a natural next step for us. We already look after a growing number of clients here, and in less than a year we have gone from announcing our entry into Spain to serving clients from two Spanish offices. The Algarve extends that same model across the border: local presence, local knowledge, and the full backing of the group behind it.

“Our clients in Portugal are rarely dealing with one country. Their pensions sit in the UK, their families are spread across Europe and beyond, and their plans need to work across all of it. Southern Europe is now a serious, multi-market growth region for Skybound, and Portugal is a central part of how we are building our presence across Europe.”