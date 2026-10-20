Skybound Wealth has opened an office in Barcelona through its Spanish branch, Skybound Insurance Brokers, as it ramps up its presence in the Spain.

Skybound Wealth first announced plans to move into Spain in December 2025, and subsequently appointed Taylor Condon as country manager for Spain in January 2026 and opened its Mijas office on the Costa del Sol in May.

With the Mijas office covering the Costa del Sol and wider Andalusia region, Barcelona will extend the group’s presence into Catalonia and north-eastern Spain, while its rail links to Madrid make it easier for the team to support clients across the country.

The launch is part of Skybound Wealth’s wider European build-out, as the group continues to invest in regulated local presence backed by global infrastructure, alongside its established operations in the UK, Switzerland and Cyprus.

Clients in Barcelona will have access to Skybound’s full range of services in Spain, including:

Retirement and pension planning, including UK and international pensions

Investment and long-term savings planning through insurance-based investment products

Tax residence and cross-border planning, coordinated with tax specialists where required

Life insurance and protection for individuals and families

Estate and succession planning for families with assets in more than one country

Property and currency considerations, brought together in one plan

The services are supported by Skybound’s proprietary Plume Wealth Tech platform, including MoneyMap and the Skybound client app.

Peter Gollogly, regional director, described Spain as “a serious, multi-location growth market for Skybound, and a central part of how we are building our presence across Europe.”

He continued: “Barcelona is not simply a second office in Spain. It is a second pillar. In less than a year, we have gone from announcing our entry into Spain to serving clients from two locations, each with local leadership and the full backing of the group.

“That pace is only possible with the right people. Taylor has led the build-out on the ground, from establishing Mijas to shaping the plan and the team for Barcelona, without compromising on the standards our clients expect.”

Condon added: “Spain has become an increasingly important market for us. We’re seeing growing demand from people who already live here, as well as those planning a move, who need clear guidance that takes account of more than one country.

“Barcelona is a natural next step. It has a large international community, a strong business and entrepreneurial culture, and excellent connections with Madrid and the rest of Spain. It gives us a much stronger presence in the north-east and helps us build a business that can support clients nationally.”