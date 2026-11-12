People Moves: Hoxton Wealth, Deutsche AM, Jupiter, Rothschild & Co

We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

Hoxton Wealth

Hoxton Wealth has appointed Huw Wedlock as head of client transition.

Based in Singapore, Wedlock was previously CEO at Progeny, having also held a directorship at The Fry Group, before the company was acquired by Progeny.

Wedlock said the newly created role complements his background in the cross-border wealth management market.

He said: “As I got to know the business better, it became clear that a strong team is being assembled. The chance to work with some fantastic ex-colleagues in head of tax Claire Spinks and group director of legal Rob Aberdein was also very attractive.

“Right now, the business is going through a phase that will underpin its growth in the years to come, building out its proposition, so that financial planning, tax and legal services can all be delivered efficiently under one roof.

“Hoxton is a very exciting company to be a part of and I feel like I am joining at a moment of genuine acceleration.”

Deutsche Asset Management

Deutsche Asset Management has nabbed State Street Investment Management’s Francky Thomas as senior coverage specialist for Active MEA to strengthen its regional business and institutional client coverage across the Middle East & Africa.

At State Street Thomas most recently served as head of sales and client coverage for Saudi Arabia, having previously led the firm's client relationship management team for the Middle East for more than 15 years.

Thomas will be based at Deutsche Asset Management's branch in ADGM, Abu Dhabi's international financial centre, and will be tasked with developing relationships with institutional investors across the Middle East & Africa, including sovereign wealth funds, central banks, pension funds and family offices. He will work closely with Deutsche Asset Management's global investment and product teams to provide investment solutions tailored to clients' needs.

Joe Kiwan, senior executive officer, Deutsche Asset Management ADGM branch and head of coverage for the Middle East & Africa, said: “Francky's extensive market experience and established relationships will be instrumental in scaling our business and expanding our regional presence. With dedicated coverage now in place across alternatives, active and passive, we are strengthening our ability to serve clients and support their long-term investment needs.”

Jupiter Asset Management

Jupiter Asset Management has promoted William Lopez and Selina Tyler to co-heads of its client group.

Tyler joined Jupiter in 2025 as head of UK while Lopez has been at the firm since 2018, initially overseeing Jupiter’s Latin American and then Iberian business, before also taking oversight of the broader European businesses last year.

From 1 January 2027 Tyler will take charge of the client experience and market intelligence teams as well as continuing to lead the UK, while Lopez will focus on the businesses in Europe, Asia and the Americas, as well as leading Jupiter’s institutional and client solutions teams.

Maximilian Guenzl will also be moving into the new role of chief strategy officer after three years leading the client group. Guenzl will support the group in delivering its active investment expertise to a broader range of clients and will help set and advance Jupiter’s strategic agenda, identifying organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

Having led the CCLA transaction Peter Hugh Smith, CCLA’s CEO, and Elizabeth Sheldon, CCLA’s COO, will be stepping down from their roles. Andrew Robinson, who joined CCLA in 2006, will be appointed as executive chair of CCLA.

Matthew Beesley, Jupiter CEO said: “I am delighted that Selina and William will become co-heads of Jupiter’s client group. Both have made a real difference to Jupiter since joining and their complementary expertise and experience mean they are well placed to continue to build on our positive momentum.

“In his three years of leading the client group, Max has been instrumental in building this momentum. Under his leadership there has been a transformational change in the way in which we interact with our clients, deepening relationships and extending the reach of our active investment expertise. In this new role, his knowledge of our clients’ rapidly changing needs will be critical in ensuring that we are best placed to take advantage of opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

He continued: “Andrew has been the visionary and architect behind CCLA’s tremendous growth since he joined in 2006. Thanks to his efforts, CCLA is now recognised as one of the leading asset managers in the UK non-profit and local authority sectors.

“Both Peter and Liz have been driving forces behind CCLA’s success over recent years and they have played a critical role in the transaction and integration process. I personally owe them a debt of gratitude for their engagement and support over the last 18 months.”

Rothschild & Co

Rothschild & Co has appointed Geoffroy de Ridder as group chief technology and operations officer (CTOO) and CTOO for its wealth and asset management business.

Currently de Ridder serves as head of technology and operations at Lombard Odier, with responsibility for the bank’s global technology and operations. Prior to that, he held senior roles at UBS.

From December 2026 de Ridder will lead the next stage of Rothschild & Co’s operational, digital, data and technology development, working closely with its businesses and functions to agree priorities and establish the capabilities and governance needed to deliver its strategy. In his wealth and asset Management role, he will ensure the business continues to build the resources, infrastructure and operating model to support its strategic objectives and next phase of growth.

François Pérol, managing partner of Rothschild & Co, said: “Technology is a strategic priority for Rothschild & Co and Geoffroy’s appointment reflects its importance. Working closely with colleagues across the group, his extensive experience across wealth management, technology and business transformation will be invaluable as we continue to develop the capabilities needed to support our ambitions, with a particular focus on our Wealth and Asset Management business.”