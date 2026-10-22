Skybound Wealth launches AI-based learning and development platform

Skybound Wealth has launched an AI-based learning and development platform as part of its investment in people and professional expertise.

The platform – Lumi – is being rolled out across the group and supports onboarding, technical training, advisory skills, coaching and leadership development.

Lumi will be introduced in phases, beginning with onboarding, essential systems, and technical and client-facing development, drawing on the group’s expertise across its domestic and international businesses. Role-specific pathways will connect learning with coaching, practical assessment and continuing professional development.

Internal specialists and experienced practitioners will help shape and review the learning, which will be disseminated across the business. Expert-led videos, live sessions, discussion and practical exercises will connect knowledge with application, and colleagues will be able to ask questions, share experience and contribute to improving the material.

While AI will help subject specialists turn approved material into structured resources and helping colleagues find relevant explanations and guidance, technical owners will remain responsible for accuracy.

Mike Coady, CEO of the Skybound Wealth Management Group, said: “We have people across Skybound with considerable knowledge, experience and judgement. Lumi is about making more of that expertise available across the group.

“As we continue to invest in technology and expand our specialist capabilities, we are also investing in the people who make those capabilities valuable to clients. Their development deserves the same attention as any other part of our growth.”