Skybound Wealth appoints Emmanuel Asuquo as private wealth adviser

Skybound Wealth UK has appointed broadcaster and author Emmanuel Asuquo as a private wealth adviser.

Asuquo is a regulated financial adviser who, at the age of 22, become the youngest financial adviser at Barclays Bank. He regularly talks about financial issues on Channel 4, the BBC and ITV, has written comment pieces for The Times, The Telegraph and the Daily Mail, and is the author of two books, Get Your Money Right and The Ultimate Guide to Money.

At Skybound Asuquo advises private clients on investment and retirement planning, protection and estate planning, working alongside the firm’s specialist teams on cross-border matters and with the Athletes and Creators division in a wider advisory role.

In his new role Asuquo will also help develop a programme of practical financial content and educational activity.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management, said: “Emmanuel is one of the most recognisable financial voices in the country, but what convinced me was the 20 years of advice behind it.

“He has sat with clients through the decisions that matter, and he can explain them to anyone. Most people leave financial advice far too late. Emmanuel helps them understand it earlier, and we have the specialists to help them act on it.”

Asuquo added: “I have always believed that financial knowledge should be clear, practical and available to everyone. I grew up somewhere that money was never explained, and I have spent my career trying to fix that for other people.

“Skybound gives me specialists, international reach and the infrastructure to take that further than I could on my own, and to help people act on what they have understood.”