Skybound Wealth Management has appointed Taylor Condon as country manager for Spain, bolstering the firm’s European leadership to help manage clients' complex, cross-border financial lives.

Skybound said the appointment reflects sustained demand from expats in the region.

Condon (pictured) began her advisory career in the UK before spending six years advising clients across Switzerland. She is UK-qualified, holds CySEC Advanced MiFID and IDD certifications and is Series 65 licensed. As country manager, she will focus on leadership, standards, and the consistency of advice delivered to clients across Spain.