Skybound Wealth Management has appointed Taylor Condon as country manager for Spain, bolstering the firm’s European leadership to help manage clients' complex, cross-border financial lives.
Skybound said the appointment reflects sustained demand from expats in the region.
Condon (pictured) began her advisory career in the UK before spending six years advising clients across Switzerland. She is UK-qualified, holds CySEC Advanced MiFID and IDD certifications and is Series 65 licensed.
As country manager, she will focus on leadership, standards, and the consistency of advice delivered to clients across Spain.
Skybound’s Spanish presence is delivered through Skybound Insurance Brokers, Sucursal en España, advising across the Costa del Sol and the wider Andalusia regions.
Peter Gollogly, regional director at Skybound, said: “Spain represents a significant growth market for the business in 2026 and beyond, and Taylor has the full confidence of the Executive Team to lead this next phase. Her enthusiasm for the role was clear from the outset.
"Her experience in leading key areas of the business, combined with her professional qualifications and strong market knowledge, made her a standout candidate for the country manager position.”
Condon added: "We’re already supporting clients across the country with independent, tax-efficient, holistic financial planning, and demand for joined-up cross-border advice continues to grow."