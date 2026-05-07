Skybound Wealth has appointed Kieron Franklin as group head of Skybound Property & Finance, a newly created division designed to support private clients, families and investors with property sales, specialist lending and wider financial planning decisions.

The division specialises in UK, expat and cross-border cases, where property decisions often sit across more than one country, lender, tax position, currency exposure or long-term financial plan.

According to Skybound, value can be lost if clients seek wealth advice from several parties without anyone looking at the whole picture.

The way a property is bought, financed, held, protected and eventually sold can affect cash flow, tax exposure, retirement planning, estate planning, currency risk, family security and long-term wealth outcomes, yet too often, these decisions are handled separately, the group said.

The launch signals Skybound’s move to close the gap and bring property sales, finance and wider financial planning closer together for clients making significant financial decisions.

Skybound Property & Finance will support clients across property sales, UK residential lending, buy-to-let finance, specialist and complex lending, expat mortgage cases, refinancing, equity release and pre-relocation property planning. It will work closely with Skybound’s wider advisory teams across wealth planning, retirement, tax, currency and estate planning.

Franklin joins Skybound following a 30-year career across international banking institutions including HSBC Bank International – where he led Premier & Wealth across Hong Kong and Jersey, RAKBANK, Commercial Bank of Dubai and Saudi Awwal Bank, formerly Saudi British Bank.

His experience spans mortgage distribution, Premier and Wealth leadership, protection strategy, property finance and proposition development across the UK, Hong Kong, Jersey, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management, said: “Kieron is exactly the calibre of leader we want building the next generation of Skybound’s specialist divisions.

“Kieron has led mortgage, lending and wealth propositions at major international institutions and across complex markets. His appointment gives us the senior leadership, technical understanding and commercial depth to build this properly.”

Coady added: “Property is one of the biggest financial decisions our clients make, but too often it is dealt with in isolation from tax, retirement, estate planning, currency and long-term wealth strategy. That is where mistakes happen.

“This is not about adding another service line. It is about making sure property decisions are joined up with the rest of a client’s financial life.”

Franklin said: “Skybound has the platform, international footprint and planning culture to build a serious property and finance proposition.

“After 30 years in international banking, I know how often clients make property decisions without the right lending, tax, currency or long-term planning context around them.

“The opportunity here is to build something more joined up. We want clients to access property and finance support that sits alongside their wider wealth plan, not outside it.”

Skybound Property & Finance opens for client referrals immediately. The division will host a series of client, partner and adviser events over the coming months to support the launch and build awareness across the group’s client base.

Further announcements across Skybound’s European and international footprint are expected over the course of 2026.