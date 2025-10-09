St. James’s Place (SJP) has launched the new Polaris Multi-Index range, a range of passive multi-asset funds designed to be low cost.

The four new funds will invest in a range of index-tracking strategies, with an ongoing charge of 0.2%. The funds will be available to SJP clients later this month.

Asset allocation decisions will be actively managed by SJP’s in-house investment team led by chief investment officer Justin Onuekwusi, alongside lead fund managers Robin Ellis, director of portfolio management and Hamish Gibberd, multi-asset portfolio manager.

SJP has chosen State Street Investment Management to develop 14 underlying index tracking funds, which will make up the new range.

Tom Beal, group investment director at SJP, said: “This new range broadens our offering by giving clients and Partners access to a wider selection of competitively priced solutions designed to support their long-term financial goals.

"Some investors want to complement or diversify their active fund exposure, while others may prefer a more straightforward option. For many, cost is also a key factor, and index-trackers provide a lower-cost alternative. Our aim is to evolve our proposition, so it caters to the full spectrum of our clients’ needs.”