Scottish Widows has appointed Rachel Barrass as customer service director, effective January 2027.

Barrass will report to Nagla Thabet, who was recently promoted to chief operating officer of Wealth & Insurance at Lloyds Banking Group.

In her new role, Barrass will oversee day-to-day customer service operations and improvements across Scottish Widows’ pensions, investments and insurance portfolio.

She joins from Virgin Media O2, where she served as director of customer services.

Barrass has also held senior leadership positions at npower, GE Capital and Bradford & Bingley, with experience spanning customer service, operational transformation and customer journey improvements.

The appointment comes as Lloyds Banking Group looks to build on improvements in customer service across its Wealth and Insurance business.

Scottish Widows currently holds a Trustpilot rating of 4.6, compared with 4.7 for Lloyds Insurance and 4.8 for Lloyds Wealth.

Thabet said: “We’ve made great progress improving our customer service and we want to go even further as we deliver our Accelerate 2030 ambitions.

“Our focus is on consistently delivering a brilliant, distinct experience for customers and raising the bar on what they can expect from us. Rachel brings the experience and track record to help us do that and I’m delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Barrass added: “I’m excited to be joining a business with strong customer service foundations and a clear ambition to go further. I’m looking forward to getting started in the new year and helping turn that ambition into reality.”