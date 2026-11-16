Canaccord sells UK wealth and crown dependancies arm in £1.2bn PE deal

Canaccord Genuity Group today has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Wealth Management business in the UK & Crown Dependencies (CGWM UK) to private equity investors Centerbridge and Mubadala.

Under the terms of the agreement, a newly formed entity jointly owned by Centerbridge and Mubadala will acquire the entire issued share capital of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited in an all-cash transaction, the company said in a statement.

The transaction values CGWM UK at an enterprise value of approximately £1.17bn. On an as-converted basis, and subject to the liquidation preferences associated with the holders of

Upon completion of the transaction, CGWM UK will be jointly owned by Centerbridge and Mubadala, with CGWM UK management and employees retaining a meaningful ownership interest.

The business will continue to operate in the UK and Crown Dependencies under the Canaccord Wealth brand under a two-year brand licence agreement.

David Esfandi, CEO of Canaccord Wealth, said: “The transaction marks an exciting next chapter for Canaccord Wealth, strengthening our ability to deliver outstanding outcomes for clients. With support from Canaccord Genuity and others, our business has flourished, with assets under management and revenues almost tripling over the past decade.

“This growth has supported continued investment in our people, technology and client proposition. Moving forward with support from Centerbridge and Mubadala, and under focused, patient ownership we will be even better placed to enhance the advice, service and investment solutions we provide, while continuing to deliver exceptional performance for our clients.”

Dan Daviau, Chairman & CEO of Canaccord Genuity said that the transaction was “an important step” and that for CGWM UK, it provides “continuity and a strong foundation for continued success” for the benefit of clients and employees,” he said.

Ben Langworthy, Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe at Centerbridge, said: “The UK wealth management sector continues to benefit from powerful structural tailwinds, as demand for high- quality, personalised financial advice grows alongside increasing complexity in clients’ financial needs. Canaccord Genuity has built a strong platform in an attractive market, and we’re delighted, along with Mubadala, to be partnering with Canaccord Wealth.”

Yasir Badri, Executive Director of Financial Services at Mubadala, said: “Under Canaccord Genuity Group’s stewardship, Canaccord Wealth has built a leading position in UK wealth management, combining strong growth with a reputation for exceptional client service.

"We see significant opportunity in a market where growing wealth and increasing financial complexity are driving demand for expert advice. Together with Centerbridge, we look forward to accelerating Canaccord Wealth’s momentum, strengthening its position as a trusted partner for clients and a preferred home for top-tier advisers.”

Canaccord Genuity’s UK capital markets business (Canaccord Genuity Limited) is not impacted by this transaction and remains integral to the Company’s global capital markets platform, the company said.

The transaction has been approved by Canaccord Genuity’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of required regulatory approvals, including but not limited to the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the relevant financial services authorities in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.