Sarasin & Partners is working with Stellar Asset Management to develop its AIM proposition.

The partnership will see Sarasin’s discretionary investment management service utilising Stellar’s AIM and inheritance tax-focused investment experience, with the latter providing Sarasin with its AIM model outputs, investment research and specialist market insight.

Sarasin will retain full discretion over all investment decisions, as well as implementing trades and providing the ongoing oversight of the portfolios.

Hadley Simons, chief client officer at Sarasin & Partners, said: “Clients are increasingly looking for investment solutions that combine specialist expertise with the discipline of a broader discretionary investment approach.

“AIM requires specialist knowledge and a disciplined approach, particularly when investing in smaller companies. Working with Stellar gives us access to additional expertise in this market, while allowing us to retain the discretion and oversight that are central to how we manage our clients’ portfolios.”

Jonathan Gain, CEO at Stellar Asset Management, added: “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality investment solutions backed by specialist expertise.

“Stellar has built a strong track record in AIM and inheritance tax-focused investing, and we are pleased to support Sarasin with our research, market insight and investment process. Together, we can provide advisers and clients with greater access to specialist strategies within a professionally managed discretionary framework.”