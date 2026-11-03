Sarasin Asset Management (SAM), the London-based subsidiary of Sarasin & Partners focused on US-connected clients, has launched a US client model portfolio service.

The service provides UK advisers with wider access to the firm's investment expertise to support US expats.

Sarasin & Partners’ existing model portfolio service (MPS) is a one-stop investment solution covering asset allocation, fund selection and risk management, with portfolios managed within clearly defined risk parameters.

The Sarasin US Client Model Portfolio Service is built on the same framework and includes balanced, growth and equity strategies, with each available in both GBP and USD to allow advisers flexibility in managing the investment and financial planning needs of US-connected clients.

The US MPS also addresses challenges associated with serving US-connected clients, such as reporting requirements and servicing discretionary portfolios of different sizes. The service also supports advisers managing intergenerational wealth transfers, whose clients’ circumstances change through relocation between the UK and US.

Nick Wood, director at Sarasin Asset Management, said: “The launch of our US MPS gives advisers a dedicated investment solution for US-connected clients, combining our long-standing investment expertise with the flexibility to support advisers and their clients, as their circumstances evolve.

“As advisory firms continue to consolidate across the US and UK, demand for scalable, efficient solutions that can support cross-border client needs is only increasing. This launch is designed to meet that need, allowing us to support advisers and their clients across different stages of their wealth journey while maintaining the same high-conviction, long-term investment approach.”