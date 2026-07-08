RQI Investors – part of the First Sentier Group – has opened up its global value strategy to UK investors through a UK UCITS OEIC vehicle.

The RQI Global fund, which was established in 2008 and launched as an Irish UCITS in 2025, is now available globally, collectively managing more than £2.9bn.

The asset manager’s flagship strategy takes a disciplined, systematic approach, investing in an actively managed portfolio of global companies with the aim of delivering capital appreciation over the long term.

Managed by a team of portfolio managers who have all been with RQI for approximately six years, the fund aims to remove the issues of key person risk, is value-tilted and contrarian, and has a higher yield and lower valuations than the market cap index.

Andrew Francis, CEO at RQI Investors, said: “We’re pleased to expand our UK offering through the launch of the RQI Global Fund and provide greater access to our highly successful Global Value strategy.

“We have strong conviction in our strategy and approach which is underpinned by a 17-year track record and a strong team experienced in global equities.

“As we introduce the fund to new investors, we believe it is well positioned to navigate US-led and emerging markets concentration and deliver strong investment outcomes for investors”.