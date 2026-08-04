International wealth insurance market sales surged over the past two years, jumping 46% to reach £53bn in 2025.

The market has expanded rapidly from the £36.4bn recorded in 2023, according to new research by Utmost Wealth. The data, compiled by NMG Consulting, represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% over the two-year period.

The surge is being driven by an expanding globally mobile, high net worth population seeking cross-border wealth and succession planning solutions, the research found.

Despite this rapid acceleration, the sector remains vastly underpenetrated, with international wealth insurance currently accounting for just 1% of the estimated £49trn global HNW investible asset market (excluding the US).

As a result of these structural tailwinds and a growing demand for unit-linked solutions, NMG Consulting projects that international wealth insurance sales will soar by a further 60% to reach £87bn by the end of the decade.

Mark Fairbairn, head of strategy and corporate affairs at Utmost, said the data highlights a shift in how affluent clients are managing their money in a post-Covid landscape.

"High-net-worth individuals are increasingly looking for solutions that can support their long-term savings requirements," he said. "As families' wealth planning needs evolve, insurance-based wealth solutions are playing a growing role in helping clients structure their assets efficiently and plan for future generations."

He added that while the market has grown strongly in recent years, its current small footprint highlights a major opportunity for advisers and providers alike.

"Expanding global wealth, growing demand for succession planning and increased wealth mobility create a compelling backdrop to maintain, or accelerate, the industry momentum seen over recent years."