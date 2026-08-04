Ascot Lloyd signs deal with BlackRock for £2.8bn investment arm

Advice firm Ascot Lloyd has signed a deal with investment giant BlackRock that will see its £2.8bn investment arm only use the asset manager's funds.

The deal is the latest in a string of asset managers securing exclusive partnerships with large UK advice firms. BlackRock inked a separate deal with Mattioli Woods earlier this year, while Amundi recently announced a tie-up with True Potential.

Ascot Lloyd said the deal would reduce costs for clients and give them access to a wide range of products. The fees and fund details have not yet been confirmed and will be made available when the proposition launches later this year.

Ascot Lloyd CEO Francis Jackson said: "Beyond the benefits for clients – from cost-efficiency to the access BlackRock can provide across the full range of investment styles – this is a meaningful accelerator of our strategic ambition to scale our investment management proposition."