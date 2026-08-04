Corporate services provider Equiom has strengthened its leadership team in Guernsey with the appointment of Sharon Rogers and Allister Carey to senior roles.

Rogers has been named as executive director of private wealth and family office, while Carey joins as director of corporate services.

The firm said the dual appointments reinforce its continued investment in the jurisdiction and will support the ongoing development of its private wealth, family office, corporate services, and employee retirement and rewards offerings.

In her new role, Rogers will oversee complex client relationships, working closely with ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and their advisers to deliver tailored fiduciary and family office solutions. She brings over 30 years of experience across the international fiduciary and private wealth sectors.

Alongside her day-to-day role, Rogers has also joined the board of Equiom (Guernsey) Limited, where she will support the business’s strategic direction and governance.

Meanwhile, Carey brings over two decades of experience in Guernsey’s trust and company sector. He will lead the strategic growth and performance of Equiom’s corporate services and employee retirement and rewards propositions.

Prior to joining Equiom, Carey held senior leadership positions within the local fiduciary sector, managing complex corporate and pension structures for international clients.

Marie McNeela, managing director for Guernsey and head of the Channel Islands at Equiom, said: “Sharon and Allister bring an exceptional breadth of technical, leadership and client experience to our Guernsey team.

“Their appointments reflect our continued investment in Guernsey and our commitment to building on the business’s heritage, established client relationships and deep local expertise.

“Guernsey continues to play an important role in Equiom’s international network, and we are well positioned to support clients and advisers seeking experienced, relationship-led support across increasingly complex private wealth and corporate requirements.”