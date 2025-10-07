Rothschild & Co has appointed James Morrell as CEO of its UK wealth management business as current CEO Helen Watson steps down from the role after 10 years.

Watson will become chair and current chair Gary Powell will move out of the role to focus on other responsibilities in the sector, while remaining on Rothschild’s UK wealth management board as a non-executive director.

Both roles take effect on 1 January 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

Morrell joined Rothschild & Co as a client adviser in 2010 and was promoted to deputy CEO in 2024 having previously led the front office for seven years. As CEO, Morrell will assume responsibility for the group’s wealth management operations across the UK, including Birmingham, Leeds, London, Manchester, and Guernsey.

Watson will continue to play a key strategic role for the UK business as chair, supporting the management team and maintaining key client relationships. She will also continue her group responsibilities, sitting on the Rothschild & Co supervisory board and group partners committee, and remaining co-chair of the diversity, inclusion and balance steering committee.

Watson and Morrell were previously colleagues at Morgan Stanley, and have worked together for more than 20 years in total.

Alexandre de Rothschild, chairman of Rothschild & Co, said: “I am delighted that Helen and James have accepted these new senior roles leading our UK Wealth Management business. The transition has been carefully considered and creates a continuity and stability in leadership that our clients expect and value highly."

Watson said: “I am very proud of the development of our business as more clients have entrusted us with greater proportions of their wealth.

"During his years as head of our front office, James has been integral to this success and responsible for building our industry-leading reputation for exceptional client service.

"I have worked with James for more than two decades and have no doubt that the business will go from strength to strength under his leadership.”

Morrell added: “I am excited to evolve the business in line with our current strategy as we continue to invest in and further enhance our offering focused on industry-leading client service, strong investment performance, a best-in-class platform and inclusive culture.”