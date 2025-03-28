Register now for the Investment International Latin America Forum 2025 event which is taking place on Wednesday 17 September in São Paulo, Brazil.

This is a full day live event designed to bring together some of the biggest names in the international cross-border advice world with some of the industry’s key product providers, to discuss the ever-evolving world of advice in the Latin American Region.

Our sponsors will take part in individual presentations and Q&As followed by a series of panel sessions. On the panels, which will discuss the burning issues of the day, sponsors and speakers will be joined by some of the leading names from brokerages and adviser firms in the region, to take part in the debates.

You can register here for this must attend event which was so successful last year, as the picture below illustrates.