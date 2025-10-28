Quilter Cheviot has hired a client development head from Rathbones to support business owners and entrepreneurs.

In his new role as head of client development - corporate and entrepreneur, Colin Monton will build a business development team to support the expansion of the company’s business owner exit proposition.

Through his connections with independent financial advisers, lawyers, accountants and private clients, Monton will oversee growth in this area. He will report to Michelle Andrews, managing director – distribution, proposition and marketing.

At Rathbones Monton was head of business development for the firm’s Greenbank sustainable investment arm and prior to that he led Rathbones’ private client and charity growth strategy. He previously held senior roles at Coutts & Co, Tilney, Smith & Williamson and HSBC.

Andrews said: “We are delighted to bring in someone of Colin’s calibre into what is an increasingly important area of wealth management. Business owners and entrepreneurs require highly specialised support, and we are committed to support those needs in every way possible.

“Colin brings significant experience to Quilter Cheviot and will be working closely with both the Quilter Cheviot team, and professionals such as IFAs and accountants, recognising where shared expertise can help bring about even better outcomes for these clients.”

Monton added: “Business owners and entrepreneurs are facing a challenging time right now following increased regulatory and tax burdens, as well as continuing uncertainty around future fiscal events. As a result, it is vital we have the tools and services in place to help them navigate this uncertain environment.

“I am excited to be joining Quilter Cheviot at this time to help do that and work closely with both internal and external connections to make that possible.”