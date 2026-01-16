Quilter Cheviot Europe (QCE), the Irish subsidiary of wealth manager Quilter Cheviot, has completed of its acquisition of Dublin-based investment firm GillenMarkets.

Founded by Rory Gillen, GillenMarkets currently advises on over €650 million of assets. As part of the acquisition, Gillen, five investment advisers, the firm's head of research and its support team will join QCE.

The acquisition expands QCE’s presence in Ireland and throughout Europe. QCE’s was authorised as Quilter Cheviot Europe in 2019 to serve clients across the European Union. The business has since grown significantly, doubling its AUM in the process.

Andrew Fahy, chief executive of QCE, said: “Rory and the team have grown this business over several years and are hugely respected across the Irish business and wealth management community.

"We are excited to see what our combined team can achieve. QCE has grown substantially over the past three years, and we want to continue to build on our scale and reach.

"Our ambition is to be the wealth manager of choice in Ireland, and this exciting acquisition supports us on that journey.”

Gillen added: "This is a huge milestone for the GillenMarkets team, and we are looking forward to being part of Quilter Cheviot. QCE has built an excellent and respected reputation in the Irish market, and we are excited by the opportunity to combine with such a prestigious wealth manager."